Esha Gupta reveals she was abused by a director, says she walked off the set and ‘Told Him Same Thing Back’

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta, who has been in the movie business since 2012, revealed that she was twice abused by a director on a film set over a miscommunication. The ‘Commando 2’ actress shared that she is a calm person in general and after the first time the director abused her, she heard the abuse and poisedly tried to reason with him but the second time he abused her, she lost her cool and abused him back. The actress further shared that she walked out off the set immediately after the incident.

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Esha recounted, “He just said something in Hindi and I looked at him, and he is like, ‘You are late.’ I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm.” Esha shared that she was not late but there was a problem with her costume that was not communicated to the director.

“I am like, ‘But I wasn’t late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it’s not my fault.’ And he abused me again. That’s it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it’s very Delhi lingo also,” revealed Esha.

The actress said she then stormed off the set wearing the same outfit and was later contacted by the film’s executive producers who offered her an apology. However, Esha refused to come back till the time the director apologized - which he did two days later.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in the thriller web series Nakaab and film, One Day: Justice Delivered. She will next be seen in Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.