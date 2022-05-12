New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has found himself to be the hot topic of trollers online. Reason? Well, his 'sad reality of not being able to buy the brand new Lamborghini priced over Rs 3 crore'.

Yes, that's exactly what you read! In his latest interview with Mashable India's The Bombay Journal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he has been trying to buy a pre-owned Lamborghini worth Rs 1 crore instead of purchasing a brand new one that would cost him about Rs 3 crore.

HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR'S VIRAL COMMENT

Talking about how his parents don't pay for his things and he does most of his stuff all by himself, the actor said, "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh**. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It's the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don't think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don't think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn't work like that."

And this was enough for netizens to explode on social media. Take a look at few hilarious tweets and posts on Harsh Varrdhans' 'sad reality':

If you remember that this is Sonam Kapoor’s brother, you won’t be as shocked at the audacity. https://t.co/y8CRSKqF7w — கபிலா (@KabilaThiagaraj) May 10, 2022

I want to be this poor In my life https://t.co/ylibpsNzi6 — Burma Abhishek (@notfromburma) May 10, 2022

Interestingly, he is not the first celebrity to have made such a blunder of a statement. Earlier, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh too have been criticised for their comments.

HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR'S PROJECTS

On the work front, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Thar, co-starring dad Anil Kapoor and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film streamed on Netflix recently. Next, Harsh Varrdhan will be seen in the untitled biopic on Abhinav Bindra.