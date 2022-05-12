हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor brutally trolled for 'sad reality of buying a per-owned Lamborghini worth a crore!

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor trolled: Anil Kapoor's son made a comment on 'the sad reality' of his life and his parents not paying for his purchases but the internet exploded with memes.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor brutally trolled for &#039;sad reality of buying a per-owned Lamborghini worth a crore!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has found himself to be the hot topic of trollers online. Reason? Well, his 'sad reality of not being able to buy the brand new Lamborghini priced over Rs 3 crore'. 

Yes, that's exactly what you read! In his latest interview with Mashable India's The Bombay Journal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he has been trying to buy a pre-owned Lamborghini worth Rs 1 crore instead of purchasing a brand new one that would cost him about Rs 3 crore. 

HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR'S VIRAL COMMENT

Talking about how his parents don't pay for his things and he does most of his stuff all by himself, the actor said, "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh**. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It's the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don't think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don't think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn't work like that."

And this was enough for netizens to explode on social media. Take a look at few hilarious tweets and posts on Harsh Varrdhans' 'sad reality': 

Interestingly, he is not the first celebrity to have made such a blunder of a statement. Earlier, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh too have been criticised for their comments. 

HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR'S PROJECTS

On the work front, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Thar, co-starring dad Anil Kapoor and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film streamed on Netflix recently. Next, Harsh Varrdhan will be seen in the untitled biopic on Abhinav Bindra.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harsh Varrdhan KapoorHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor trolledLamborghiniHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor carAnil Kapoor
Next
Story

Dharmendra shares pic with Shabana Azmi, writes 'Ishq hai mujhe camera se, aur...'

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Ukraine released video of the destruction of the T-90M tank