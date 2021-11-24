Ayushmann Khurrana hints at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s relationship amid wedding rumours

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to get married in December this year. However, the two have never openly admitted about their relationship. But now, Ayushmann Khurrana’s comment hints that the two are indeed dating.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann - who is promoting his upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ was asked by the host what kind of date he would take the leading Bollywood actress’s to. Katrina Kaif was the first name that was given to him. To which Ayushmann replied, “Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure.”

Earlier, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had also confirmed that Kat and Vicky are dating. In an interview with Zoom in June, the actor was asked to tell which relationship rumours of Bollywood actors are true. When asked about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Harshvardhan replied, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it”.

According to media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married in December at Six Senses Barwara Fort in Rajasthan. Earlier, IANS reported that the two had a small Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Diwali. Vicky's family and Katrina's mother and sister Isabella were reportedly present at the event.