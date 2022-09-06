New Delhi: Television actress Nia Sharma, who is all set for her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 journey has a solid fandom on social media. She has an oomph factor which works wonders for her and fans love to watch her in different shows. Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Nia opened up about working hard on her looks.

She told the publication, "I am not being modest. It is the fact, the truth. I am that girl who did not have the knowledge of doing makeup. When I entered the industry, I had experiences when people would just do anything in the name of makeup on my face and I couldn’t do anything about it. I have cried my eyes out why I am looking this way."

"I have personally watched videos on YouTube on makeup tutorials to learn makeup. I started doing my own makeup for events, until the time when people, stylists, and teams started reaching out to me for collaboration. I started getting makeup staff after that. Today, I have people sending me messages that they would love to do my makeup and would love to create looks for me. It fills my heart with happiness. I can’t thank people enough for just wanting to collaborate with me," she added.

Nia said, "From there to here, the journey has been very difficult and different. It’s important to look nice, fine. When slowly I got the brush with reality, I worked very hard on myself. You can’t take my hard work away from me. Every day of my life I’ve only spent on grooming myself. I was not just born pretty, I worked on myself."

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.