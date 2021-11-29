Sabyasachi ad trolled for 'sad-looking' models, netizens say 'has de behen'

New Delhi: Luxury fashion designer's brand Sabyasachi's latest ad has become a target for trolling after netizens disapproved of the sad-looking models in the ad cover. The ad which was for the brand's fine jewellery drew more focus on the models' expression.

The netizens criticised the models for their straight faces. Netizens reasoned that if they're dressed flamboyantly for a festive occasion, then they should they smiling and be happy.

While one netizen wrote, "Ye is baat ka sabut hai ki khushiya Mahengai jewellery se nahi milti lekin khushiya baatne se badhti hai", "Why are these models looking like Dukhi Atmaa"

Take a look at the ad:

Earlier, the brand had landed itself in controversy after it had released a Mangalsutra advertisement campaign.

In its collection titled ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’, the brand had dropped a series of pictures featuring models flaunting the brand’s newly launched mangalsutras. The promotional ad featured heterosexual and same-sex couples posing for pictures wearing 'The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra', which is a part of the designer’s intimate jewellery collection.

The models were dressed in intimate apparel wearing mangalsutra.

After facing backlash on the ad, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee withdrew the controversial Mangalsutra advertisement campaign. Post this, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra had warned of direct action if there is a repeat of such offensive ad campaigns.

“Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given. I appeal to him and those like him to not hurt sentiments of people,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said.

