These unseen photos of Aishwarya, Salman, Ajay Devgn from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam go viral!

New Delhi: It has been 22 long years since filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece love story 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' first released. Having a dream star cast of Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn - the audience could never ask for anything more.

Today, celebrating its 22 successful years, lead actor Ajay Devgn shared some unseen photos from the sets of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and we are smitten. Also, netizens found some other viral pictures of the actors from the movie. Take a look and go back in time:

22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/nyT2duIONw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 18, 2021

22 years ago on this day bollywood got another female superstar who became global face for bollywood #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/kGXn4wwjdT — Amol (@SoubhikDebnath4) June 18, 2021

We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we're experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @ajaydevgn #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali pic.twitter.com/AMOeScjss4 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) June 18, 2021

Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer's testimony of love. pic.twitter.com/7IaszdJT3x — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) June 18, 2021

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali which hit the screens in 1999. Internationally, it released as 'Straight From the Heart' title. It is based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal Ne Kathe.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' became a huge commercial hit and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, earning 160 million (US$2.2 million) that year. Music by Ismail Darbar was a massive success and topped the charts for the longest time.

Songs such as Nimbooda, Chand Chhupa, Tadap Tadap, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam title track are a few of the golden melodies created by the composer and Bhansali.

Fans are still waiting to see Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn back together on the big screens. Is Bhansali listening?