Viral video: Dulha-Dulhan's desi thumka on Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali on wedding stage keeps baraatis entertained - Watch

New Delhi: Wedding dances and videos are a big hit on YouTube. One such viral video from a wedding dating back to 2019 - yes the pre-COVID world- has taken the internet by storm. How? Well, netizens are in love with dulha-dulhan's dance on popular Haryanvi song - Gajban Pani Le Chali.

It has been shared on various platforms - YouTube, TikTok, Instagram etc. This video shows, bride and groom grooving to desi superhit Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali.

Dressed in red bridal lehenga-choli and golden-cream sherwani - both Dulha and Dulhan get dancing like no one's watching. And the baraatis can't stop cheering and whistling for the couple.

Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season! Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video where Kashmiri Dulha and Dulhan can be seen playing 'flip the bottle' amid Shaadi rituals had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.