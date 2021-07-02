Viral video: Bride and groom's amazing dance on Sapna Choudhry's Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal at wedding - Watch

New Delhi: Indian weddings are too much fun, especially if you are watching a video where the bride and groom love dancing. Well, one such viral video on the internet has caught everyone's attention and it has a Sapna Choudhary connection.

In the viral video, the bride and groom, surrounded by their family and friends on the dance floor, can be seen grooving to Sapna Choudhary's popular Haryanvi number Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Watch the video here:

Dressed in red bridal lehenga-choli and golden-cream sherwani - both Dulha and Dulhan get dancing like no one's watching.

Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season! Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video where Kashmiri Dulha and Dulhan can be seen playing 'flip the bottle' amid Shaadi rituals had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.