WATCH: Sanya Malhotra rushes to help pap after he trips, asks him 'lagi toh nahi?'

New Delhi: Actress Sanya Malhotra was lauded by netizens recently after she helped a paparazzi who tripped while clicking pictures of her. The video of her pulling up the shutterbug is going viral and fans are praising her for her humble and helpful nature.

For the unversed, here is what happened - Sanya had stepped out and was walking towards her car. While she was walking, a group of paps were following her. While clicking her picture, one of the paps tripped and fell down. Sanya was very concerned about the pap and went up to him to help him and asked him if he was alright.

Later, when Sanya sat inside her car, she again looked back to ask the pap if he was fine.

Take a look at the video:

Netizens were very impressed with Sanya's altruistic nature and couldn't stop complimenting her.

For the unversed, Sanya Malhotra made her film debut with the Aamir Khan starrer, sports biography film 'Dangal'. Later, she featured in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sanya was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for her role in the film 'Photograph' in 2019.

In 2020, she again won the hearts of fans with her performance in 'Ludo' and 'Shakuntala Devi'.

She was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a Netflix original film. The actress will next be seen in 'Love Hostel' alongside Vikrant Massey.