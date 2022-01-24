Ira Khan stuns in boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s mother white khadi saree: PICS

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has developed a new found interest in the nine yards garment. Ira was seen wearing her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s mother Pritam Shikhare’s khadi white saree. The star kid took to Instagram to share her photo in it. She also posed with Nupur and his mom.

“Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags,” Ira captioned her post.

In the first photo shared by Ira, she can be seen grinning. She paired her saree with a sleeveless maroon blouse and large earrings. She tied her hair in a high ponytail. In the second picture, Nupur can be seen giving Ira a bear hug. In the last photo, Nupur’s mother Pritam also poses with her son and Ira. The three are looking at the camera and smiling. Ira opened her hair in the photo and is carrying a dark green handbag. Pritam is wearing a white and pink ethnic attire and Nupur is dressed in a light blue shirt with jeans.

Earlier, Ira shared photos of herself in one of her mother’s Reena Dutta’s saree. She paired it up with white boots and the same earrings and green bag that she wore with Pritam’s saree.

“Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets that way I don't even need place in my closet for them This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree,” she had captioned her post.

Ira Khan oftens shares photos with Nupur Shikhare. Last year, the two travelled to Germany, where they celebrated Christmas and were joined by Aamir Khan.