Weekend trivia: Did you know Karisma Kapoor turned down Dil To Pagal Hai at first?

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor recently graced the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 12. She made an appearance as a guest judge and shared some beautiful memories from her initial days of acting in Bollywood.

The actress who gained lot of fame with the film Dil To Pagal Hai, initially turned down the offer of the film as it required her to compete with Madhuri Dixit in dance.

Sharing more about the incident, she shared that many other actresses also rejected the film because of the same reason, but it was her mother Babita who had encouraged her to take up the role as Karisma was a big fan of Madhuri.

Sharing more deets about it, she said, “Every single heroine refused the film. The role came to me...it was a dance film and that too to work with opposite Madhuri Dixit they said 'No how can we dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji!' Initially, I too said no to it as it was a dance film and competition dance with Madhuri Dixit. I said, 'This isn’t happening'. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother told me, 'You must take up the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine.”

For the unversed, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was released in 1997. It had Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. It was directed by Yash Chopra and was one of the blockbusters of all times.