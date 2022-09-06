New Delhi: Starring Tisca Chopra in the lead, Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming supernatural thriller series, ‘Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya’ traces the life of an IAS officer and is a dark tale of myths and superstition. Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, the show also features actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others.

When asked about any incidents that she has experienced in life, actor Tisca Chopra had an interesting tale to narrate. “I most certainly have experienced certain energies, also some weird incidents that have no explanation. Once on the Western Express Highway it was super scary. Late one night, a terrible accident happened right in front of our eyes, we saw a woman die and when we came back to look for the body, there was nothing,” she shared.

About the show

‘Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya’ touches upon society, its beliefs, and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya’ will release from 16th September 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.