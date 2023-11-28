Filmfare OTT Awards: Abhishek Banerjee Wins Best Actor Comedy For The Great Weddings Of Munnes

NEW DELHI: Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti's production house Thinkink Picturez web series 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' was nominated in different categories for Filmfare OTT Awards, 2023. The web series was nominated in three categories - Best Comedy (series), Best Supporting Actress Comedy series - Sunita Rajwar and Best Actor series (Comedy).

Actor Abhishek Banerjee won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Male) Comedy.

The story of 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' revolves around Munnes, played by Abhishek Banerjee, a middle-class man who experiences hilarious misfortunes as he desperately attempts to marry the woman of his dreams. The 10-episode series gained huge popularity amongst the audience and received love from the viewers.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd of Raaj Shaandilyaa and partner Vimal Lahoti thrives to give the Bollywood industry great cinemas. They have recently declared the seven slates of movies. These movies will be across different genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent and music with innumerable actors and production scale along with explicit writing , promising to entertain the audience to the fullest.

Meanwhile, here's the full list of winners at the fourth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards:

Best Director Series: Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics: Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Drama: Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling)

