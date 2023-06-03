topStoriesenglish2617369
OTT Weekend Watch: From K-Drama Snowdrop To Pretty Woman - Check These 12 English Romantic Titles

OTT Weekend Watch List: Check out the long fun list of curated shows and movies. 

Jun 03, 2023

OTT Weekend Watch: From K-Drama Snowdrop To Pretty Woman - Check These 12 English Romantic Titles

If you are in the mood for a romantic movie night this weekend, check these amazing timeless classics like Pretty Woman to captivating musicals like West Side Story, immerse yourself in a lovable selection of movies and shows to enhance your romantic experience from the comfort of your home on Disney+ Hotstar.

Beauty And The Beast 

A beast takes Belle, a prisoner, to his castle. Despite her fears, she looks beyond the Beast's hideous exterior to realise the soul of the true Prince within.

Call it Love

A woman vows revenge on her foe, a heart-wrenchingly lonely gentleman.

Snowdrop

An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate?

West Side Story

Forbidden love blooms between Tony and Maria, amidst the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. 

Love, Simon

17-year-old Simon Spier has a complicated love story as he doesn't know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online.

Prom Pact

It's Prom season but Mandy is focused on dream college until a tutoring job changes everything. 

Kiss Sixth Sense 

Hong-Ye sool, an account executive at Zeu ad, is making her way up at work. However, she has one secret: she can see the future when she kisses someone. 

Soundtrack #1

When Eun-soo is asked to write lyrics for a song by a famous composer, she seeks help from her longtime friend turned housemate, Sun-woo.

Fault in our stars

Hazel and Augustus are teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group as the relationship takes them on the journey of a lifetime.

Cinderella (Live action)

After losing her parents, Ella is at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. But, a kindly beggar woman changes her life forever.

Going to you at a speed of 493 km

This sports romance brings together Park Taeyang, a passionate professional badminton player, and Park Taejun, who treats badminton as a job.

Pretty Woman 

Vivian Ward, a streetwise working girl, has a chance encounter with Edward Lewis, a corporate mogul, which leads to an improbable love affair.

 

