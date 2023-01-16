Serving looks from his first look test, Amit Lodha aka Karan Tacker shares his transformation video- Watch

New Delhi: Unraveling the journey of turning into IPS officer Amit Lodha for Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan Tacker took a trip down memory lane to present his transformational journey to resemble the real-life character.

In a video, Karan Tacker documented the change from his smouldering stubble to the clean-shaven and moustache look. The actor posted the video on social media saying, "Serving looks, not Amit Lodha, look test no #mondaymotivation #Khakee".

Karan Tacker not only changed his look but also underwent a physical transformation by gaining 6-7Kgs and sporting a subtle paunch by following a dedicated diet of daal-chawal.

One of the most successful shows of Netflix ever, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has been reigning the charts by maintaining a steady bold in the top 10, not just in India but also across the globe.

From audience, critics to real life government officers including police, lawyers to other departments, Karan Tacker has been receiving love and appreciation for his realistic portrayal of an IPS and his impactful performance.

Opting for the 'quality over quantity' rule, Karan Tacker has been delivering impactful performances through interesting characters, from Special Ops to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, generating excitement for his upcoming projects.