Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a staple ingredient during various Hindu fasting periods, commonly referred to as 'Vrat' or 'Upvaas.' These fasting days include festivals like Navratri, Maha Shivaratri, and Ekadashi. Sabudana is not only suitable for these fasts but is also a delightful addition to your regular meal.

Remember to use sendha namak (rock salt) in these recipes instead of regular table salt, as it's traditionally allowed during Vrat. These 10 easy Vrat recipes with sabudana provide a variety of options to make your fasting days more enjoyable and flavorful.

Let's explore 10 easy Vrat recipes to prepare with Sabudana that are not only delicious but also nutritious.

Sabudana Khichdi: A classic Vrat dish, Sabudana Khichdi is quick to prepare. Soak sabudana overnight, and then sauté it with cumin seeds, crushed peanuts, green chilies, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. It's a flavorful and filling dish.

Sabudana Vada: These deep-fried, crispy snacks are a Vrat favorite. Combine soaked sabudana with mashed potatoes, ground peanuts, and spices. Shape the mixture into small patties and fry until golden brown.

Sabudana Kheer: A delightful dessert for your fasting days, Sabudana Kheer is made by boiling soaked sabudana in milk, sweetening with sugar, and adding a touch of cardamom for flavor.

Sabudana Thalipeeth: Thalipeeth is a flatbread, and this Vrat version is made using sabudana, mashed potatoes, peanuts, and spices. It's cooked on a griddle until it's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Sabudana Papad: These sun-dried, crispy papads are a great addition to your Vrat meal. The sabudana is mixed with spices and shaped into small papads, which are then dried in the sun.

Sabudana Upma: This is a twist on the traditional South Indian upma. It's prepared by sautéing soaked sabudana with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and groundnuts. It's a quick and savory dish.

Sabudana Pakora: Pakoras are a must-have during fasting days, and sabudana pakoras are a delectable option. Mix soaked sabudana with spices, slice some potatoes and dip them in the sabudana batter before deep frying.

Sabudana Bhel: For a unique take on bhel, use sabudana instead of puffed rice. Mix soaked sabudana with chopped vegetables, peanuts, and a tangy tamarind chutney for a delightful and crunchy snack.

Sabudana Soup: This warm and comforting soup combines sabudana with mashed potatoes, sendha namak (rock salt), and freshly ground black pepper. It's perfect for breaking your fast on a cold evening.

Sabudana Paratha: Make your regular parathas more interesting by incorporating sabudana. Mix soaked sabudana with spices and grated potatoes, stuff it inside paratha dough, and cook until golden brown.