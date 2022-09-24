5 Health Benefits of Cumin Seeds you never knew!

New Delhi: Cumin seeds or Jeera, you can say, is quite popular among all the kitchens of India. Most of the dishes made by your mothers require cumin seeds to add a certain flavor to it. This spice is the first ingredient to be used in any dish and should be accredited for the tasty, yummy food that you eat daily on your home.

While it is true that cumin seeds give make the recipe even more tasty, you will be pleasantly surprised to know that it has also various health benefits to offer. Most of cumin’s benefits revolve around digestion, immune system, and circulation. This is the reason that many people also consume jeera as medicine.

Improves Digestion

Cumin is mainly used for indigestion. Therefore, your mothers ask you to have cumin seeds when you experience indigestion. It also improves digestion as it has the ability to increase the activity of digestive enzymes, further imrooving digestion. Not only this but cumin can also increase the release of bile from the liver which help in digestion of fats and certain nutrients.

Helps in Blood Sugar

Cumin also plays a key role in improving blood cholesterol. A certain quantity of cumin, if eaten twice daily for eight weeks, lessens harmful blood triglycerides.

Weight loss

Concentrated cumin supplements play a huge role if someone wants to put off some weight. It has been found out that the women consuming food with cumin in it lost more weight in comparison to those who don’t eat cumin.

Prevents food-borne diseases

Another benefit of the cumin seeds is that they also have roles in ensuring food safety. It has antimicrobial properties that can reduce the risk of food-borne infections. There are chances that it can reduce the growth of food-borne bacteria and certain kinds of infectious fungi. Cumin has antibiotic properties which makes it a beneficial ingredient that should be consumed by people.

Fights Inflammation

Out of various health benefits, this property of cumin seeds make it even more useful ingredient. The components of cumin have anti-inflammatory effects and thus it can easily fight inflammation.