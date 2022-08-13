Best drinks for summer and monsoon delight!

New Delhi: With the monsoon reaching its peak the humidity has started soaring above 50% and we all are looking at easily accessible drinks with various benefits.

Traditional brands and local juice vendors are making have made the most of summers as their drinks were selling like hotcakes and consumers with limited choice and options are splurging their hard-earned money on these drinks without thinking twice about the health benefits or hygiene of these drinks.

1. Helbred – The brand which is into re-imagining Ayurveda is selling the Buransh (Rhododendron) squash. The squash extracted from the Rhododendron flower which grows in the wild and hilly Himalayan Mountains is full of health benefits as the flower is said to have antioxidant properties which are helpful for skin ailments.

Other benefits include controlling diabetes, BP, and weakness and the flower is a rich source of zinc, calcium, iron, and copper. Recent reports suggest that the Rhododendron flower helps to fight covid infection. To make the squash even more enriching the flowers are cold-pressed and sweetened with jaggery powder, per serving only consists of 1.5gm of sugar.

2. Auric – The established yet niche player in the market is offering many Ayurvedic options and has a huge portfolio of products to choose from. The product portfolio under cold beverages has some unique offerings like Hair boost, mental calmness, women's wellness, and many others. The brand claims to offer 100% natural Ayurvedic products to its consumers.

3. Sleepy Owl - The coffee-focused brand is a well-known entity in the circle of coffee lovers. The brand offers various cold coffee options to choose from like Emirates Blend, Irish Blend, Hazelnut, and French Vanilla to name a few and consumers can buy a whole brewing kit from the website.

4. Kapiva – The brand focused on Ayurvedic offerings has a plethora of products under its juices category. Focused on aloe vera and amla the brand has been able to churn out many offerings which are helpful for weight loss and control. The whole line of these juices is to tackle diabetes, BP, Skincare, Haircare, Digestion, detoxification, and many others. The juices can be bought from the website and other health portals like 1mg, pharmacy.