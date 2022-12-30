Happy New Year: Add a cherry to your winters with Hong Kong's best culinary offerings!

New Delhi: Winter in Hong Kong is magical with a variety of scents wafting through its streets, from freshly baked pineapple buns to fish balls and beef brisket at street stalls. The smells bind together and bring you a winter feel and nostalgia!

If you're in town this holiday season, and whether you are planning to party all night, or take things easy by celebrating with your closest friends, indulge yourself in Hong Kong delicacies and enjoy the winter jolly with Hong Kong.

Claypot Rice is one of the seasonal treats that many Hongkongers love to indulge in during the winter. With ingredients like meat, salted egg and Chinese sausage served with sweet soy sauce, what more could you ask for? Go over our recommendations and enjoy the best Claypot Rice in the city.

You can’t miss Kwan Kee, an iconic Hong Kong restaurant famed for its claypot rice, thanks to the line of hungry foodies snaking down the street on chilly evenings. This bustling, brightly lit diner serves up steaming bowls of claypot rice cooked on a real charcoal fire. Or try Chop Chop’s signature roasted pork belly Char Siu rice which is a crowd favourite. The roasted meat specialty restaurant offers eight varieties of claypot rice, including minced beef with egg, chicken with Chinese yam and shiitake mushrooms, and minced pork with salted fish and water chestnuts.

Hotpot has long been a big part of China and Hong Kong’s dining culture, a simple one-dish concept where fresh vegetables and raw meat are quickly poached in boiling soup stock, with soy sauce and condiments like fresh coriander, spring onions, and garlic adding are used to add extra flavor. The dish leaves you with a warm and nutritious belly on a cold winter night! Try our recommendation this winter season!

A hotpot restaurant with the feel of a nightclub, The Drunken Pot caters to a younger crowd of hotpot enthusiasts. Known for its dramatic presentation, funky interior, and the option of up to five soup bases in one subdivided pot, this fresh, modern hotpot restaurant has reinvented this quintessential Cantonese pastime for the new generation. Another located in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong, Yi Hung Yuen is an Instagrammer’s dream with its moody bordello vibe punctuated by dramatic neon signs, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Dream of the Red Chamber.

Hot cocktails: Keep the celebration going with some hot drinks. Wintertime is the greatest time to drink hot cocktails since the heat from the glass warms your palms and each sip feels like a warm embrace. Add to your holiday drink menu these hot cocktails and cosy with this winter season.

Try Hot toddy, the classic Hong Kong drink that soothes cold symptoms and brings warmth and comfort. Usually made of dark



liquor, honey, lemon, and tea, the hot toddy is open to experimentation, so use brandy, rum, or whisky and give another layer of flavour to the drink.

Or try the traditionally Hot buttered rum which is sweet and comforting. The classic festive that takes dark rum and spices and cranks it up the buttery richness, making it the perfect winter warmer. Use less or more butter, depending on how rich you want the drink to be!

Sweet treats and desserts: This holiday season put a smile on your face with these sugar fixes around the city. The Vive Cake Boutique presents a series of adorable creations this holiday season. The Flippy’s Festive Parade sees the eponymous penguin and his friends surrounding the cake and smiling at you or ring in the holiday season with Bakehouse’s lineup of seasonal baked goods. The artisanal bakery chain is offering classic treats like sourdough panettone, galette de rois, and sourdough mince pies.

Indulge yourself in these heart-warming sweet treats and desserts and have a wonderful holiday season!