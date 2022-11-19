ITC group launches brand-new WelcomHotel in Jim Corbett

New Delhi: With dreamy landscapes and the charm of the wilderness, Jim Corbett makes for a perfect leisure destination. Far away from the hustle and bustle of city life, located on a hill-top, spread over 3.5 acres of woodland forests, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett is about 45 mins away from India’s premier National Park, home to over 600 different varieties of flora and fauna.



The room views are breathtaking. 62 well-appointed guest rooms and suites with balconies & private sit-outs, as well as multiple open areas with enchanting views of the Kosi river and lush green hills bring natural splendour up and close. While you wake up to the sweet notes of chirping birds with picture-perfect backdrops and unobstructed views, the hotel interiors feature a contemporary take on design aesthetics providing for a luxury escapade in the wilderness.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “Brand Welcomhotel provides enriching experiences to guests and has gained great popularity among new-age travelers. Nestled in a picturesque locale in Uttarakhand, Welcomhotel Jim Corbett is a tastefully designed property, ideal for both business and leisure staycations. This hotel offers amongst the largest banqueting spaces in the region making it the perfect wedding & MICE destination. “

Welcomhotel Jim Corbett’s 800 square metre outdoor and 250 square metre indoor banqueting space with two meetings rooms is ideal for events, weddings and celebrations. With a glorious hill backdrop, the property highlights stunning locales with manicured lawns, while the pillarless ballroom enables customised set-ups with mesmerising views through large bay windows.

This resort property offers a wholesome yet contemporary culinary experience. The WelcomCafe serves the best of both global fare and regional Kumaoni cuisine including a curated kid’s menu. It also offers picturesque alfresco seating for a great meal or private celebrations. The traditional Welcomsthalika serves an assortment of distinct flavours of Kumaoni cuisine on a platter. The ingredients are fresh and seasonal sourced from the neighbourhood, supporting the local community of farmers.

With interesting signature cocktails on the menu, the soon-to-open Swizzle Bar is a perfect place to view the sunset or to soak in the outdoors. From breezy poolside parties to an elegant reception or just a celebration, Welcomhotel Jim Corbett is a perfect abode to create magical memories.

A secluded gem amidst breathtakingly beautiful landscape, this Welcomhotel offers the perfect respite from the hurried pace of city life. Away from crowded touristy spots makes it an ideal workcation destination for those looking to be inspired by nature. One can discover wellness and holistic rejuvenation for an overall reboot of the body and mind at the soon-to-open K by Kaya Kalp Spa.

Young adults can spend their day in various indoor and outdoor activities at Ollie’s Corner whilst fitness enthusiasts – if not out on treks – can use the well-appointed Fitness Centre available round the clock. we assure hygiene and safety measures ensure travelers’ peace of mind as they enjoy the destination.

Tucked away on the Ramnagar Betalghat Road, Welcomhotel Jim Corbett offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Experience an open-air adventure as you hop and skip over spring brooks, gurgling cool water that come from deep within the mountains; crossing lazing village hamlets, jolly locals and a plethora of shrubbery to reach the resort. It is the ideal getaway for the discerning traveller seeking a personalised vacation in the wilderness where nature is in its purest form.

Welcomhotel Jim Corbett has all the makings of a “Green” hotel. The property is laid out to receive maximum natural light and with a commitment to sustainability, solar panels generate renewable energy to reduce carbon footprint.

Take a nature walk through the woods around the hotel, go for bird photography, enjoy a picnic under the shade of forest canopies and laze in the pool overlooking the mountains. Welcomhotel Jim Corbett is an idyllic destination that offers surreal experiences to both adventure seekers and those looking to be inspired by the nature.