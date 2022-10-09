NewsFood feature
KARWA CHAUTH

Karwa Chauth food thali must be filled with love, here are top 5 ideas for this year!

Karwa Chauth is a primary festival for women as they keep a fast for their husbands’ health and long life of their partner. They do not drink water and eat any food all through the day for the sake of love and respect in their heart for their partner.

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth is a primary festival for women as they keep a fast for their husbands’ health and long life of their partner. They do not drink water and eat any food all through the day for the sake of love and respect in their heart for their partner.

It is only after the sight of the moon that women are allowed to drink water and have food. The husbands feed their wives with the delicious food. Thus, it becomes necessary to cook something unique and delicious for the occasion to make it more memorable and delight your taste buds as well. Here are some simple menu ideas to help you plan out the dinner. You can cook these recipes for you and your partner as well.

Thali Idea 1

Stuffed Bhindi With Besan Recipe

Jeera Aloo Restaurant Style

Shahi Paneer/Dal Makhani

Pineapple Raita

Tawa Naan

Jeera Pulao

Rasmalai

Thali idea 2

Pindi Chole

Aloo Gobhi

Dahi Bhalla

Poori

Jeera Rice

Kheer

Thali idea 3

Falahari Paneer

Malai Kofta

Rajgira Poori

Boondi Raita

Pudine ki Chutney

Lauki ki Barfi

Thali idea 4

Dal Makhni

Palak Paneer

Boondi Raita

Naan

Gulab Jamun

