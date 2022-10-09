Karwa Chauth food thali must be filled with love, here are top 5 ideas for this year!
Karwa Chauth is a primary festival for women as they keep a fast for their husbands’ health and long life of their partner. They do not drink water and eat any food all through the day for the sake of love and respect in their heart for their partner.
It is only after the sight of the moon that women are allowed to drink water and have food. The husbands feed their wives with the delicious food. Thus, it becomes necessary to cook something unique and delicious for the occasion to make it more memorable and delight your taste buds as well. Here are some simple menu ideas to help you plan out the dinner. You can cook these recipes for you and your partner as well.
Thali Idea 1
Stuffed Bhindi With Besan Recipe
Jeera Aloo Restaurant Style
Shahi Paneer/Dal Makhani
Pineapple Raita
Tawa Naan
Jeera Pulao
Rasmalai
Thali idea 2
Pindi Chole
Aloo Gobhi
Dahi Bhalla
Poori
Jeera Rice
Kheer
Thali idea 3
Falahari Paneer
Malai Kofta
Rajgira Poori
Boondi Raita
Pudine ki Chutney
Lauki ki Barfi
Thali idea 4
Dal Makhni
Palak Paneer
Boondi Raita
Naan
Gulab Jamun
