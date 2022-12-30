Lose all the extra weight with the exclusive range of BioShred supplements, check out

New Delhi: BioShred’s aim is to promote weight loss among Indians to make them healthy and toned. This is made possible by its advanced 6-in-1 fat loss formula that guarantees results with no side effects.

This, in addition to free Zumba classes and free dietician support, makes BioShred the only 360-degree weight loss program in India.

BioShred melts unwanted fat by lowering appetite, curbing sweet cravings, boosting energy and enhancing metabolism.

Bioshred’s special American ingredients reduce stress-related weight gain and promote overall health and well-being.

The ingredients are:

Caffeine Anhydrous: a dehydrated form of caffeine that is made from the seeds and leaves of coffee plants. High-level athletes use this to burn fat, improve muscle strength and enhance performance.

L-theanine: an amino acid found in green tea, black tea and mushrooms. In addition to burning more calories and reducing stress-related weight gain, L-theanine ensures increased focus and better immunity.

Green tea extract: a concentrated form of green tea which has catechins and caffeine. This promotes weight loss and better heart health, prevents liver problems and makes your skin glow.

L-carnitine L-tartrate: an important amino acid that boosts metabolism, provides energy and is good for the heart.

Coffee Extract: Coffee extract is derived before the beans are roasted so the chlorogenic acid isn’t lost in the process. Chlorogenic acid regulates your appetite so you don’t overeat.

Chromium Picolinate: a supplement that improves nutrient metabolism and promotes weight loss. When your body has a high level of fat, you desire more sweets. Chromium Picolinate helps eliminate those cravings.

Vegetable Cellulose- a 100% vegetarian substance used to make the BioShred capsule. Many products claim to be 100% vegetarian but they use gelatin to make the capsule which is made from animal meat.