topStoriesenglish
NewsFood feature
WEIGHT LOSS

Lose all the extra weight with the exclusive range of BioShred supplements, check out

BioShred melts unwanted fat by lowering appetite, curbing sweet cravings, boosting energy and enhancing metabolism. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BioShred’s aim is to promote weight loss among Indians to make them healthy and toned.
  • This is made possible by its advanced 6-in-1 fat loss formula that guarantees results with no side effects.

Trending Photos

Lose all the extra weight with the exclusive range of BioShred supplements, check out

New Delhi: BioShred’s aim is to promote weight loss among Indians to make them healthy and toned. This is made possible by its advanced 6-in-1 fat loss formula that guarantees results with no side effects. 

This, in addition to free Zumba classes and free dietician support, makes BioShred the only 360-degree weight loss program in India.

BioShred melts unwanted fat by lowering appetite, curbing sweet cravings, boosting energy and enhancing metabolism. 

Bioshred’s special American ingredients reduce stress-related weight gain and promote overall health and well-being.

The ingredients are:

Caffeine Anhydrous: a dehydrated form of caffeine that is made from the seeds and leaves of coffee plants. High-level athletes use this to burn fat, improve muscle strength and enhance performance.   

L-theanine: an amino acid found in green tea, black tea and mushrooms. In addition to burning more calories and reducing stress-related weight gain, L-theanine ensures increased focus and better immunity.

Green tea extract: a concentrated form of green tea which has catechins and caffeine. This promotes weight loss and better heart health, prevents liver problems and makes your skin glow.  

L-carnitine L-tartrate: an important amino acid that boosts metabolism, provides energy and is good for the heart. 

Coffee Extract: Coffee extract is derived before the beans are roasted so the chlorogenic acid isn’t lost in the process. Chlorogenic acid regulates your appetite so you don’t overeat. 

Chromium Picolinate: a supplement that improves nutrient metabolism and promotes weight loss. When your body has a high level of fat, you desire more sweets. Chromium Picolinate helps eliminate those cravings.

Vegetable Cellulose- a 100% vegetarian substance used to make the BioShred capsule. Many products claim to be 100% vegetarian but they use gelatin to make the capsule which is made from animal meat.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!