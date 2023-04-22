New Delhi: Fat Tiger is an initiative started by Sahaj Chopra and his team. Quick Service Restaurant offers irresistibly tasty food cooked with fresh ingredients. The initiative has emerged into the world’s first-of-its-kind, modern QSR and Café chain.

Fat Tiger offers global cuisine with fresh food for every age and profession. It is the first Indian brand to bring slots ups the top ten reviews tablets middle-class consumers modern tea and dim sums at humble prices. Fat Tiger is one of the best QSRs currently in the country.

You can share nicely cooked green curry, Dimsums and tandoori broccoli with your friends and have a nice time here. At this cafe, guests can order good cheese brûlée, crème brûlée and tiramisu.

The brand that aims to bring happiness to its consumers in the most flavourful, sustainable and superior fashion offers internationally acclaimed beverages and skillfully made momos. The service here is excellent, quick with a respectful staff who knows their job pleasingly good.

The vegetarian 2 in 1 bucket has a good mix of vegetables and tastes delicious, the Momo chutney was yummy.

This is a nice eatery to satisfy your hunger pangs for those piping-hot momos. They have an array of these dumplings which we Indians fondly call momos; Steamed, crispy fried, pan-fried, smoked, gravied and whatnot. Their Baozis or steamed closed buns are delish too if you have an inkling for leavened buns. Their burger collection is also delectable. Must try out here is the gravied Kung Pao momos and smoky creamy momos.

The momo and dimsum preparations take inspiration from spice levels from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, regions of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Fat Tiger has institutionalized a culture that nurtures the concept of ‘Try and Buy’ for its main course meals, allowing its customers to only pay for what they have tried while the ergonomically designed packaging lets its customers to devour their favorite food anywhere and anytime easily.