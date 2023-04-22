topStoriesenglish2598030
New Joint For Junk Food Lovers - Fat Tiger

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Fat Tiger is an initiative started by Sahaj Chopra and his team. Quick Service Restaurant offers irresistibly tasty food cooked with fresh ingredients. The initiative has emerged into the world’s first-of-its-kind, modern QSR and Café chain. 

Fat Tiger offers global cuisine with fresh food for every age and profession. Fat Tiger is one of the best QSRs currently in the country.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fat Tiger (@fattigerindia)

You can share nicely cooked green curry, Dimsums and tandoori broccoli with your friends and have a nice time here. At this cafe, guests can order good cheese brûlée, crème brûlée and tiramisu.

The brand that aims to bring happiness to its consumers in the most flavourful, sustainable and superior fashion offers internationally acclaimed beverages and skillfully made momos. The service here is excellent, quick with a respectful staff who knows their job pleasingly good.

The vegetarian 2 in 1 bucket has a good mix of vegetables and tastes delicious, the Momo chutney was yummy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fat Tiger (@fattigerindia)

This is a nice eatery to satisfy your hunger pangs for those piping-hot momos. They have an array of these dumplings which we Indians fondly call momos; Steamed, crispy fried, pan-fried, smoked, gravied and whatnot. Their Baozis or steamed closed buns are delish too if you have an inkling for leavened buns. Their burger collection is also delectable. Must try out here is the gravied Kung Pao momos and smoky creamy momos.

The momo and dimsum preparations take inspiration from spice levels from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, regions of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Fat Tiger has institutionalized a culture that nurtures the concept of ‘Try and Buy’ for its main course meals, allowing its customers to only pay for what they have tried while the ergonomically designed packaging lets its customers to devour their favorite food anywhere and anytime easily.

