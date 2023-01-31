'The Chhaunk,' a Cloud Kitchen That Will Take you to Bihar With Just the Taste of Their Food

New Delhi: Many people started their business ventures during the pandemic-induced lockdown period. Manjari Singh and her mother-in-law Hiranyamayi Shivani from Delhi also got on the same bandwagon. The duo, originally from Patna, Bihar has been living in Delhi since 2011. They often bonded over their common love for Bihari cuisine.

Bihari cuisine is one of the most popular ones among Delhiites, but you will not find enough places serving authentic Bihari cuisine in the city. But, here's a surprise, we found one new cloud kitchen that offers authentic Bihari food and drinks. Located in the very vibrant sub-city of Delhi NCR - Gurgaon, The Chhaunk is a cloud kitchen that brings to you the finest Bihari cuisine in the city.

Litti Chokha may be the crown jewel of Bihari cuisine, but that's not the only delicacy the state has to offer. You must try their Ghugni Mudhi, Kala chana chaat, Chura Matar and Jhalmuri. While Ghugni Mudhi was an interesting mix of kala chana, spices and puffed rice, Chura Matar stood out and ignited our appetite.

For the main course, one must try Champaran Meat, Chicken Curry, Litti Chokha with Mutton Curry and Aloo Bhujia. For bread, straight away go for Sattu Paratha and Tawa Rotis.

As The Chhaunk delivers home-cooked food, there is absolutely no decoration on the food preparation to commercialise it like any restaurant food, but it is kept exactly the same as you get if you visit any Bihar home.