Traveling while Navratri fast is NOT a problem anymore, get food on the wheels! Deets inside

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: With a motive of not compromising on your Navratri fasting and elevating your fasting experience while traveling, Encalm hospitality has curated a delicious food menu for travelers who wish to fast while traveling and not skip their Navratri rituals. 

They specialize in curating and delivering standout experiences in Airport meet and greet services.

In Encalm Lounge at the Delhi Airport, T1, along with other varied range of offerings, people can now enjoy gourmet food, ultra-comfortable seating zones and various other add-on amenities like plug-in points, high-speed internet access, live food counters, etc.

They have gone to great lengths to create a delightful Navratri menu which includes:

  • Cut Fruits (Pineapple, Watermelon, & banana )
  • Roasted Sweet Potato (Served with jaggery and curd)
  • Sabudana Shengdana Tikki (Made with sago boiled potatoes and green chili, with black pepper & Himalayan salt)
  • Jeera Aloo (Diced potato tossed in desi ghee with cumin and green chilies)
  • French Fries
  • Sweet Lassi
  • Sabudana Sultana Kheer (Sago & Sultana cooked in milk sweetened with sugar)

 
The served food will be made with Himalayan salt and take 15-20 mins to prepare.

