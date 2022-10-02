Want to feel energized? Try these BEVERAGES these Navratri!

New Delhi: Navratri can be either an opportunity for those who aim at cleansing their body or also can be that time when your health concerns are bound to go for a toss. In both the situations, at some point, it is possible that you feel exhausted. Then, you start looking for ways to take your energy levels up. In this process, energetic beverages can help you stay active during the 9-day Navratri fast.

Here are few beverages that can boost your energy level:

Banana and Honey Smoothie

Blend yoghurt and peeled bananas together using a blender. Now, add two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds along with some water to it. Stir it until there is a smooth texture. Now, pour it into a glass and garnish it using honey and pumpkin seeds.

Dry fruit shake

Blend walnuts, almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts together using a blunder. Add almond milk to it. Then, add de-seeded dates as well. Blend them all together. Garnish it using nuts and dry fruit shake is ready to be served.

Dates Milkshake

Take few dates and a half cup of milk. Using a blender, blend them. Now, add sugar and crushed ice. Blend it again. Garnish it using dates and enjoy the shake.

Fruity Kuttu Smoothie

Take 2 tbsp roasted kuttu (buckwheat), chopped almonds, roasted foxnuts, milk, 1 medium apple, 1 banana, and cinnamon. Put them in a bowl and mix them. Keep the bowl aside for two hour. Put the contents in a blender and blend them together until it becomes smooth. Pour it into glass and it is ready to be served.