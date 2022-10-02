NewsFood feature
NAVRATRI RECIPES

Want to feel energized? Try these BEVERAGES these Navratri!

Are you also feeling exhausted? Try these beverages to stay energised.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Navratri can be either an opportunity for those who aim at cleansing their body or also can be that time when your health concerns are bound to go for a toss.
  • In both the situations, at some point, it is possible that you feel exhausted.

Trending Photos

Want to feel energized? Try these BEVERAGES these Navratri!

New Delhi: Navratri can be either an opportunity for those who aim at cleansing their body or also can be that time when your health concerns are bound to go for a toss. In both the situations, at some point, it is possible that you feel exhausted. Then, you start looking for ways to take your energy levels up. In this process, energetic beverages can help you stay active during the 9-day Navratri fast.

Here are few beverages that can boost your energy level:

Banana and Honey Smoothie

Blend yoghurt and peeled bananas together using a blender. Now, add two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds along with some water to it. Stir it until there is a smooth texture. Now, pour it into a glass and garnish it using honey and pumpkin seeds.

Dry fruit shake

Blend walnuts, almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts together using a blunder. Add almond milk to it. Then, add de-seeded dates as well. Blend them all together. Garnish it using nuts and dry fruit shake is ready to be served.

Dates Milkshake

Take few dates and a half cup of milk. Using a blender, blend them. Now, add sugar and crushed ice. Blend it again. Garnish it using dates and enjoy the shake.

Fruity Kuttu Smoothie

Take 2 tbsp roasted kuttu (buckwheat), chopped almonds, roasted foxnuts, milk, 1 medium apple, 1 banana, and cinnamon. Put them in a bowl and mix them. Keep the bowl aside for two hour. Put the contents in a blender and blend them together until it becomes smooth. Pour it into glass and it is ready to be served.

Live Tv

Navratri RecipesNavratri 2022Navratri foodnavratri beverage recipesnavratri juices

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day