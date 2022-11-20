Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pose together, PIC goes viral as fans can't keep calm

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the two greatest modern-day footballers in the world. Their fans keep engaging in the GOAT debate on social media. While Messi fans feel there is better player in the world than him, Ronaldo fans obviously differ. Ronaldo and Messi have been kind to each other even if they are not rated as best of friends. They remain football geniuses who rarely make appearances together. Them playing for different teams in different leagues also means they do not anymore play against each other. They have never played in one team.

So when Messi and Ronaldo drop a pic together at the same time, it was bound to make heads turn and it did too. Fans went into a tizzy when Messi dropped a photo with Ronaldo. In the pic, both looking very dashing and hansome, can be seen playing chess against each other. This was a promotional picture, part of an ad campaign by Louis Vuitton.

The fans racted to the picture which went viral in seconds. The same pic posted from Messi's account has over 20.5 million likes at the time of writing of this article, which sort of tells you about this great rivalry and their fanbase.

Messi has arrived in Qatar with the Argentina team with the goal of winning the FIFA World Cup finally. He has never won a World Cup in his life time, the only trophy missing in his cabinet. Ronaldo too has not won a World Cup in his career. What's more interesting is that both Argentina and Portugal are strong teams in this World Cup and will be tough to beat. They are expected to reach the semi-finals and if that happens, we may see a Ronaldo vs Messi contest finally. Let's see how these two teams play in FIFA World Cup 2022.