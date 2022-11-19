FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face Lionel Messi's Argentina in final at Qatar? Check here

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will have some biggest stars of football competing against each other with their respective nations. Talking about the biggest names of those stars, we have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi likely playing their last FIFA World Cup, which is also their fifth with Portugal and Argentina, respectively. The blockbuster tournament kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with the inaugural clash set to be played between Qatar and Ecuador.

In what will be the biggest clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022, the fans would be hoping that Argentina and Portugal face each other in Qatar with the two superstars of the game playing their last FIFA World Cup. However, it will certainly not happen in the group stage as Portugal are placed with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. On the other hand, Messi's Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia as their competition.

How can Ronaldo and Messi face each other in FIFA World Cup 2022 final?

Portugal and Argentina can meet in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar if Portugal top their group and Argentina come second, or vice-versa and both win their knockout fixtures on the way.

Along with Ronaldo and Messi, there are many more stars like Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and more likely to play their last FIFA World Cup as well. However, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have stated that it is likely their last World Cup. Recently, the Portugal captain said that he aims to finish his career at the age of 40 but he does not know that will be possible or not as in life nothing goes to plan.

Portugal fixtures FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

November 24: Portugal vs Ghana (9:30 PM IST)

November 29: Portugal vs Uruguay (12:30 AM IST)

December 2: Portugal vs South Korea (8:30 PM IST)

Argentina fixtures FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

November 27: Argentina vs Mexico

December 1: Argentina vs Poland