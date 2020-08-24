हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bayern Munich defeat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win Champions League title

In a thrilling encounter, Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final on Sunday (August 23) to win their sixth European title. With this win, the German champion lifted a historic treble after it also clinched the league and domestic cup earlier this year.

In a thrilling encounter, Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final on Sunday (August 23) to win their sixth European title. With this win, the German champion lifted a historic treble after it also clinched the league and domestic cup earlier this year.

The only goal of the match was scored by Bayern's Kingsley Coman in the 59th minute. French star Coman placed his header into the bottom corner to help Bayern clinch the historic title. It is to be noted that Coman, 24, has won the league title in every season he's spent as a professional player so far. The final was played behind closed doors at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon and it was played without the presence of any audience in the stadium.

PSG's Brazilian star Neymar came very near to scoring in the first half but his effort was thwarted by Manuel Neuer. Bayern's Robert Lewandowski hit the post during the first half but he looked colourless in the second half.

"Winning the trophy today is the best thing that could happen to us. We worked incredibly hard and in the end it came through to be the best team in Europe," Bayern winger Serge Gnabry told BT Sport after the game.

"It's the final, Paris came out wanting to win and so did we. Nobody is going to give up easily but we came through. As long as it was 0-0, it was always going to be open for us. Of course, they were going to have chances. It was lucky they didn't score and lucky we did score," he added.

Bayern are now without doubt the best team in Germany as they have now won eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and with this Champions League victory, Bayern are set to rewrite history. Notably, Bayern had last won the Champions League title in 2013.

With Sunday's victory, Bayern became the only team to win all 11 Champions League games from the group stage, scoring 43 goals in those matches.

