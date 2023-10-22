Bobby Charlton Dies At 86: How Football Icon Survived Plane Crash That Killed 8 Manchester United Members

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the legends of English football who also survived a plane crash that killed eight members of the Manchester United team, died at the age of 86 on Saturday, October 21. He was a true football legend for his prowess on the field and unbelievable resilience off it. He was one of the lucky survivors of the tragic plane crash of the Manchester United team in 1958, which claimed the lives of eight of his teammates. Charlton went on to win the World Cup with England in 1966.

What had happened?

On February 6, 1958, British European Airways Flight 609 crashed during takeoff at Munich-Riem Airport in Germany. The planed had made a stop to refuel before it caught fire. This flight included the Manchester United team, known as the ''Busby Babes'. They were returning after winning at Red Star Belgrade to secure a place in the European Cup semifinals. Tragically, 23 people, including players, staff, and journalists, lost their lives in the crash, leaving the world of football in shock and mourning.

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023.



Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

Charlton survived the attack but how?

Charlton was only just 20 at the time survived the crash miraculously. He, along with fellow teammates Matt Busby, Duncan Edwards, and Bill Foulkes, among others, sustained injuries. As per Daily Star, Charlton was pulled from the wreckage by team-mate Harry Gregg. Charlton's injuries were significant, including head wounds and severe shock, but he somehow pulled through. His survival was a testament to his resilience and the determination that would define his career. While recovering from his injuries, he displayed an indomitable spirit, not only regaining his health but also returning to the football field just two months after the crash. His remarkable comeback showcased his unwavering dedication to the sport and his team.

In the years following the tragedy, Bobby Charlton went on to become one of the greatest footballers of his generation. He was a vital part of the England national team that won the 1966 World Cup and had a long and illustrious career with Manchester United. His incredible achievements and contributions to the sport have solidified his place in football history.

The Munich air disaster of 1958 remains one of the darkest moments in the history of football, and Bobby Charlton's survival and subsequent success is a story of hope and resilience amidst profound tragedy. It serves as a powerful reminder of the unbreakable spirit that can emerge even in the face of the most harrowing circumstances, inspiring generations of footballers and fans alike.