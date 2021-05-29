Champions League final, Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV channels

Champions League final, Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE streaming in India: Manchester City will look to end the season on a emphatic note and secure their first European glory when they lock horns with Chelsea in the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

While City will go into the contest as favourites but one should not undermine Chelsea's ability, who stunned the Premier League champions 2-1 in their last encounter. The London club are yet to win a single silverware this season and endured a tough 1-0 defeat in their FA Cup final clash against Leicester City.

City, on the other hand, after securing the Premier League and the League Cup will look to complete a treble under manager Pep Guardiola, who also would look to lift his first Champions League trophy without Lionel Messi in his ranks.

Going into the clash it would be interesting to see if Guardiola will field Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero in front after playing the semi-finals against Paris Saint Germain without a striker.

For Chelsea, N Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Antonio Rudiger will hold the key. The trio are enjoying a good run and will stand as the main resistance against a formidabble City line-up, which boasts of Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, among others.

Here are the complete details from the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea:

When is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on May 30.

What time does the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea start?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will start at 00:30 hours as per IST.

Where is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea is being played?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea in India?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

How can I live stream the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The live streaming of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.