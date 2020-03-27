हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paris Saint-Germain

Coronavirus: PSG sell out special jerseys, raise over 200,000 euros for hospitals

The shirt is a replica of PSG`s current home strip but has the words `Tous Unis` (All Together) where the main sponsor logo usually sits and features badges pledging support to doctors.

Coronavirus: PSG sell out special jerseys, raise over 200,000 euros for hospitals
Image Credits: Twitter/@PSG_English

Paris St Germain have raised over 200,000 euros ($221,320.00) for local healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus outbreak with the release of a limited edition jersey, the Ligue 1 champions have said.

The shirt is a replica of PSG`s current home strip but has the words `Tous Unis` (All Together) where the main sponsor logo usually sits and features badges pledging support to doctors.

The club confirmed on Twitter they had sold out a batch of 1,500 shirts via their online store on Thursday night, with all the proceeds going to Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris.

"We cannot be grateful enough for the tremendous and courageous work that healthcare staff are doing every day to deal with this emergency," PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi said.

More than 25,000 people in France have been infected by the virus and over 1,300 have died, according to Reuters tally.

