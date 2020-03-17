हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COVID-19: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021, announces Norwegian FA

The proposal was agreed during a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national football federations and representatives of clubs, leagues and players.

COVID-19: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021, announces Norwegian FA
Image courtesy: Reuters

London: Soccer's 2020 European Championship has been postponed for a year as the world fights to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Norwegian FA tweeted on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).

UEFA, who is yet to confirm the decision, has proposed that the June 12 to July 12 tournament to be held in 12 countries be put back to June 11 - July 11 next year to give the suspended domestic leagues time to be completed.

The proposal was agreed during a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national football federations and representatives of clubs, leagues and players.

The decision will go before UEFA's Executive Committee for final sign-off later on Tuesday.

