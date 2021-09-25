हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United against Newcastle SMASHES viewership records – check out

The Manchester United fixture, dominated by Ronaldo's return, smashed viewership records as it garnered four times the reach of an average PL match this season and also became the most viewed game of PL in India over the past five years.

File image (Source: Twitter)

It was one of the most awaited days in World football! Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years and enjoyed a dream return to Manchester United in the Premier League on September 11.

The Portuguese superstar ensured the familiar streets of Manchester continued to be abuzz as his brace helped the hosts cruise to a 4-1 victory against Newcastle United and delighted a packed and partisan crowd at the 'Theatre of Dreams' in Old Trafford.

The United fixture, dominated by Ronaldo's return, smashed viewership records as it garnered four times the reach of an average PL match this season and also became the most viewed game of PL in India over the past five years.

Ronaldo's return was eagerly anticipated at Old Trafford after he signed a stunning deal with Man United that booked his ticket back from Juventus. The 36-year-old was the cynosure of all eyes when he scored in each half to show the Red Devils that they have a striker capable of providing the goals to win a first Premier League title since 2012-13.

Manchester United will next square off with Aston Villa at Old Trafford later on Saturday and the visiting side won't be easy pushovers for the Red Devils as Aston Villa have proven to be a formidable opponent since the beginning of the season. However, armed with Ronaldo, Manchester United will look to capitalise on his presence and home advantage.

