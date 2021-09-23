Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United knocked out of League Cup by West Ham

One route to a first trophy since 2017 is already over for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team was knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by West Ham on Wednesday (September 22). Manuel Lanzini clinched a 1-0 victory after sweeping in from Ryan Fredericks’ cutback to give David Moyes a first victory in management at Old Trafford – seven years after United fired him.

In the fourth round, West Ham will take on the other Manchester squad – City, winners of the last four League Cup finals – as the London club chases a first domestic trophy since the 1980 FA Cup. It was a completely changed United lineup from the side that won at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday so Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature. It is in the league after five rounds that United remains among the frontrunners with Liverpool, which plays at Preston next in the League Cup.

United, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, also lost their opening game in the group stage of the Champions League last week against Young Boys. “We know it’s going to be a long, long journey all season,” Solskjaer said.

“Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League. We have got loads of games.”

Chelsea advanced by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties, with Reece James scoring the decisive spot kick. The game was tied at 1-1 through 90 minutes after Cameron Archer cancelled out Chelsea’s opener from Timo Werner’s header from James’ cross that was the German’s first goal in 11 games. Chelsea will play Southampton in the fourth round.

Arsenal will host Leeds after beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0. Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty in the 11th minute was not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the victory over the third-tier side.

Tottenham will face another Premier League team away – Burnley – after ousting Wolverhampton. Tottenham survived a scare after blowing a 2-0 lead secured by Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele. Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence hauled Wolves level to force the game to penalties. But Ruben Neves, Dendoncker and Conor Coady failed to score in the shootout as Tottenham won 3-2 on penalties. It was Nuno Espirito Santo’s second win at Wolves since leaving the club in the offseason, having also won in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Ademola Lookman scored his first goal as Leicester won 2-0 at second-tier Millwall, knocking in a rebound after Kelechi Iheanacho’s long-range shot was saved. Iheanacho added a late second goal to secure a meeting with Brighton in the next round.

(with PTI inputs)