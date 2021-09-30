Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother doesn’t want Manchester United star to marry Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a roll ever since he has joined Manchester United from Juventus this year. Ronaldo was instrumental in powering United past Villareal in an UEFA Champions League 2021 clash on Wednesday (September 29) with an injury-time strike.

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn’t want to see her son marry his current partner and lingerie model Georgina Rodriguez as she believes the Argentine-born model has economic interests in this marriage.

The Portuguese footballer is believed to be very happy with Georgina, with whom he shares a family life in Manchester, where they live with Cristiano Junior, Eva, Mateo and Alana, with the latter being the daughter they had together.

It has also been reported that the model is waiting on a proposal according to Marca.com, but the Manchester United striker’s family are the main stumbling block to a potential wedding.

My beautiful queen pic.twitter.com/Jmbld6ySq7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 22, 2021

Media reports claimed that a source close to Ronaldo himself says that Aveiro believes the couple should not get married as Georgina’s motivation for doing so is to take advantage of her son’s money. Apparently, her other children think the same, meaning the opposition to wedding bells within the groom’s family are strong.

This is despite Dona Dolores recently saying that she gets on well with Georgina and that she appreciates the support she gives Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has created the record for making the most appearances in the history of the UEFA Champions League. After being named in the starting XI against Villarreal, Ronaldo made his 178th appearance in the competition, going past former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, reported Goal.com.

Ronaldo had drawn level with Casillas when he started in United’s group stage defeat against Young Boys. The Portuguese star is also the Champions League’s highest goal-scorer with 135 goals. Ronaldo’s goal in the dying minutes of the game helped Manchester United defeat Villarreal in Group F encounter of the UEFA Champions League here at Old Trafford. United defeated Villarreal 2-1 and now the side is at the third spot in Group F with three points from two games.