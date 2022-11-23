'Cristiano Ronaldo's a special player', says Luis Figo on Manchester United parting ways with Portuguese icon

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a free agent in the world of football now. The 37-year-old stole the limelight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar after his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, in which he made some bold statements for his former club's coach, owners and facilities. While different football pundits have various opinions on Ronaldo parting ways with the Premier League club on mutual consent, Luis Figo also shared his views about the Portuguese icon leaving the Premier League club.

Former Portugal captain and legend Luis Figo opined that a mutual agreement to terminate Ronaldo's Manchester United contract is beneficial for both parties.

"No, not at all. After all the situations that came, I think it was the decision of both. A mutual agreement – I think is beneficial for both. For himself because he was not playing and for the club that feels that the player doesn’t want to stay. He’s of course a special player, an important player but at the same time he was not playing, not being an option for the coach. After I think the interview - he was complaining about the club and the club decided with a mutual agreement to separate the destiny of both. Well, it’s like that – mutual agreement. Everyone’s happy," said Figo on VISA Match Centre (Sports 18 TV show).

The Portuguese legend further spoke about Ronaldo’s future after becoming a free agent.

"Well, I don’t know. I think it’s always a personal decision, depending on the goals he has, and the offers that are coming now. But this is a personal and sportive decision of his, depending on the clubs that want him."