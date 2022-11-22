topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United contract terminated! Check details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United on immediate effect, confirmed by the Premier League club.

Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United contract terminated! Check details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United on immediate effect, confirmed by the Premier League club.

Checkout Manchester United's statement on Cristiano Ronaldo below...

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines