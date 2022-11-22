Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United contract terminated! Check details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United on immediate effect, confirmed by the Premier League club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."