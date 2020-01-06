हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diego Maradona in line to be named Venezuela head coach

Argentinian legend Diego Maradona is in line to replace Rafael Dudamel as the head coach of the Venezuela football national team.

Diego Maradona in line to be named Venezuela head coach

Argentinian legend Diego Maradona is in line to replace Rafael Dudamel as the head coach of the Venezuela football national team.

The 59-year-old became a potential candidate for the coaching job at the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) after Dudamel stepped down from the role in order to take the position at Brazil's Atletico Mineiro, Xinhua reported. 

Maradona is currently serving as the manager of Argentina's first division side Gimnasia. The football legend, who guided the Argentina men's national team to FIFA World Cup glory in 1986, will serve at the helm of Gimnasia until May this year. 

Maradona has recently also missed Gimnasia's first training sessions of the year, hinting at his possible departure from the side.  

The Venezuelan Football Federation is looking to appoint their head coach prior to the South American zone qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is slated to take place from March 23 to November 16, 2020. 

