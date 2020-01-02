हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Premier League

EPL: Connor Wickham's late goal helps Crystal Palace settle for 1-1 draw against Norwich City

Norwich are winless in eight games and have just one victory in 16 matches.

EPL: Connor Wickham&#039;s late goal helps Crystal Palace settle for 1-1 draw against Norwich City
Image Credits: Twitter/@NorwichCityFC

An 87th-minute goal from Connor Wickham, allowed by a VAR review, earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at bottom club Norwich City, a bitter blow for the struggling Canaries.

Norwich had led after a fourth-minute goal from Todd Cantwell and dominated for large stretches but were unable to add to their tally -- Kenny McLean hitting the bar in the 73rd minute.

But Palace drew level when Wilfried Zaha slid a pass across the face of the goal to Wickham who slid the ball home, only to see the offside flag raised.

However, a VAR review ruled that Wickham was just onside when the ball was played and reversed referee Jon Moss`s decision.

The side bottom of the Premier League going into a new year has been relegated in 23 of the previous 27 seasons.

Premier League, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, football
