FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherland qualify and thrash Norway out of the World Cup as Depay and Bergwijn score late

Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay scored late as the Netherlands qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-0 home victory over Norway on Tuesday to win Group G. This means that Borussia Dortmund and Norway-striker Erling Halaand will miss the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherland qualify and thrash Norway out of the World Cup as Depay and Bergwijn score late
Source: Twitter

Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay scored late as the Netherlands qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-0 home victory over Norway on Tuesday to win Group G. This means that Borussia Dortmund and Norway-striker Erling Halaand will miss the 2022 World Cup.

The Dutch return to the finals after missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia but with little conviction after limping through their last two qualifiers.

They had been eight minutes from securing early qualification on Saturday before giving up two goals to draw in Montenegro but Tuesday's victory in an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions was enough to win the group.

The Netherlands finished with 23 points from 10 games, two more than Turkey, who won 2-1 away to Montenegro to secure a playoff spot. Norway ended third in the group with 18 points.

