हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diego Maradona

Football Legend Maradona's Hublot watch recovered by Assam Police

Assam Police recovered Lt.Diego Maradona's Hublot watch which he lost in Dubai, Dubai Police collaboration with Assam Police recovered the limited edition heritage Hublot watch.

Football Legend Maradona&#039;s Hublot watch recovered by Assam Police
Diego Maradona's Hublot watch and Accused Wasim Hussain.(Source: Twitter)

A limited-edition heritage Hublot watch was recovered by Assam Police. It belongs to legendary footballer Diego Maradona who had lost his Hublot watch in Dubai where he was manager of a football team during 2011-2013. 

According to Assam Police the accused Wazid Hussain, a resident of Sivsagar district, was the security guard at the premises where Maradona used to visit during his Dubai tours. The accused is alleged to have stolen a safe containing various belongings of Maradona.

Dubai Police tipped off details of the theft and Assam Police launched the operation to recover the stolen watch. The Hublot watch is likely to have a price tag of at least Rs. 20 Lakhs.

Diego Maradona, who lead his country Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, died on November 25 at the of 60. Reports say he suffered a heart attack at his home following brain surgery. Maradona, who was rumoured to struggle with drug addictions died in his sleep of acute pulmonary edema, a condition in which fluids get in the lungs due to heart failure.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Diego MaradonaHubot WatchfootballAssam PoliceDubai Police
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's salary and what is his net worth? all details HERE

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Saryu Nahar National Project inaugurated today - Badhir News