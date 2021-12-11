Football Legend Maradona's Hublot watch recovered by Assam Police

A limited-edition heritage Hublot watch was recovered by Assam Police. It belongs to legendary footballer Diego Maradona who had lost his Hublot watch in Dubai where he was manager of a football team during 2011-2013.

According to Assam Police the accused Wazid Hussain, a resident of Sivsagar district, was the security guard at the premises where Maradona used to visit during his Dubai tours. The accused is alleged to have stolen a safe containing various belongings of Maradona.

As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam.

Today morning at 4:00AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/I6lKURk9Ie — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

Dubai Police tipped off details of the theft and Assam Police launched the operation to recover the stolen watch. The Hublot watch is likely to have a price tag of at least Rs. 20 Lakhs.

Diego Maradona, who lead his country Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, died on November 25 at the of 60. Reports say he suffered a heart attack at his home following brain surgery. Maradona, who was rumoured to struggle with drug addictions died in his sleep of acute pulmonary edema, a condition in which fluids get in the lungs due to heart failure.