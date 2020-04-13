Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies aged 78

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has passed away recently after prolonged illness. He was 78.

Announcing the news, Chelsea revealed Bonetti breathed his last on April 12 while also extending their deepest condolences to Bonetti's family and friends.

"Chelsea Football Club is hugely saddened to announce the passing today of one of our indisputably all-time great players, Peter Bonetti," the club said in an official statement.

"Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends," Chelsea added.

Bonetti began his professional football career with Chelsea, making a total of 491 appearances for them between 1960 and 1975 and keeping over 200 clean sheets for the club overall.

The goalkeeper then moved to St Louis Stars, where he featured in 21 matches before returning to Chelsea. Bonetti then made another 105 appearances for the Premier League club from 1976 to 1979.

Popularly known as 'Cat', Bonetti also played five matches for Dundee United (1979) and two for Woking (two) towards the end of his playing career.

Besides this, Bonetti also appeared in seven matches for England. However, he was blamed for the national side's 2-3 quarter-final loss at the 1970 FIFA World Cup.

Following his retirement from the game, he served as a goalkeeping coach to England, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester City.