Harry Kane suffers hamstring injury during Southampton clash

In what may come as a major blow to Tottenham Hotspur, striker Harry Kane has suffered a hamstring injury during his side's 0-1 defeat to Southampton in their recent Premier League clash at St. Mary's Stadium.

Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that the 26-year-old was forced to limp off the field after clutching the back of his left leg while sliding the ball home in the 74th minute of the Southampton clash.

When quizzed if the early update about Kane's injury is negative or positive, Mourinho said, “It’s negative. For Harry to come out, it’s negative. A hamstring is always negative. Is it a tear? Is it a small thing, a spasm, a contraction? At this moment I cannot say.”

However, Kane's effort was later ruled out for off-side and the striker was subsequently replaced by Erik Lamela, the Tottenham Hotspur official website said.

While Tottenham had earlier lost the services of midfielder Eric Dier due to virus, Tanguy Ndombele was forced to walk off the field during the same clash in the 25th minute.

Mourinho, however, remains hopeful that Dier will soon make a return, while striker Son Heung-min will also be back from suspension.

"Son will be back (from suspension), and I think Dier will be back from his illness, but I think we lose these two guys (Harry and Tanguy)," he concluded.

Tottenham are currently placed at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings with just eight wins from 21 matches they have played so far.