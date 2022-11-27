Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch JAP vs CR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

In the first match on eighth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan will take on Costa Rica, aiming to continue their winning run in the competition. Japan are coming into the match on the back of a spirted performances agaist 2014 Champions Germany. They were 0-1 down in their opening match a few days ago but they made quick amends to come back strongly and win the game eventually 2-1, giving a huge shock to the Germans as well as the whole world. They have Costa Rica next, who would look to move past their poor show vs Spain in their opening contest.

Costa Rica weere thrashed 7-0 in the first match of the World Cup. That loss would have been tough on this small country which is passionate about football. Japan will be their tough challenge for them. The Asian nation has spring in their feet after win over Germany. At the same time, Costa Rica know that this is their best chance to register their first win in the tournament. They just need to find the moments to strike a goal and make the much-needed impact in the game straightaway.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Japan vs Costa Rica, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Japan vs Costa Rica be played?

The match between Japan vs Costa Rica will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the match between Japan vs Costa Rica be played?

The match between Japan vs Costa Rica will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the match between Japan vs Costa Rica begin?

The match between Japan vs Costa Rica will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Japan vs Costa Rica?

The match between Japan vs Costa Rica will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Japan vs Costa Rica?

The match between Japan vs Costa Rica will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.