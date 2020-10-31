Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus

Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, has recovered fully from the novel virus.

Issuing an official statement, the Serie A club said that the Portuguese forward recently underwent another test for COVID-19 which came out to be negative.

Juventus further confirmed that Ronaldo is now no longer subjected to home isolation after recovering from the deadly virus in 19 days.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19.The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," the statement from the club said.

Ronaldo made his last football appearance during Portugal's 0-0 draw against France in the Nations League on October 11.Two days after the clash, he was tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to go into isolation despite being asymptomatic.

On a related note, Juventus are standing at the fifth place in the Serie A table with just two wins from five matches. The side will play their next clash against Spezia on Sunday.