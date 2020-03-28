हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juventus

Juventus' Paulo Dybala says coronavirus left him struggling for breath

Dybala is one of three players at Juventus who have tested positive for the virus alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Juventus&#039; Paulo Dybala says coronavirus left him struggling for breath
Image Credits: Twitter/@PauDybala_JR

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, one of the highest-profile players to be infected with the coronavirus, has started training again after recovering from the illness which he said left him struggling for breath.

Dybala is one of three players at Juventus who have tested positive for the virus alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018. Players at other Serie A clubs have also tested positive.

"I`ve had strong symptoms, but I`m much better today," Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel.

"Now, I can move and walk and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached."

Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9.

Tags:
JuventusPaulo DybalafootballCoronavirus
Next
Story

Former Newcastle United midfielder Nolberto Solano apologises for curfew incident in Peru

Must Watch

PT9M33S

4 laborers going from city to village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway died, 3 injured