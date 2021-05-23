La Liga: Shocking! Teenage Atletico Madrid fan dies during title celebrations

A 14-year-old Atletico Madrid fan died after he hit his head on a wall while leaning out of a moving van in central Madrid on Saturday (May 23), emergency services said.

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead an hour after the accident occurred at 9:20 pm local time, a source from the Madrid emergency services said.

The teenager was travelling with family and friends when the accident happened.

Madrid's Municipal Police are investigating the incident.

Thousands of fans were celebrating in central Madrid after Atletico won the La Liga title on Saturday for the first time since 2014, while police used reinforcements and drones to contain the crowds.

Atletico Madrid crowned La Liga champions courtesy of Suarez winner

Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years.

Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

Just as they had done in last week's comeback win over Osasuna, Atletico missed a series of clear opportunities but they drew level after a moment of magic from Angel Correa, who danced his way through the defence before arrowing into the bottom corner in the 57th minute.

Suarez then pounced on a giveaway by the Valladolid defence to score in the 67th and put Atletico on their way to a victory that would secure the title no matter what happened in Real Madrid's game at home to Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid ended up fighting their way back from a goal down to beat Villarreal 2-1 which meant they would have swiped the title from Atletico's hands if Valladolid had equalised thanks to a better head-to-head record.

However, Diego Simeone's side saw out the victory and wildly celebrated on the pitch.