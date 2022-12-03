Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ARG vs AUS Round of 16 World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

FIFA World Cup Group stage was filled with some exciting matches. There were a very few expected victories as bigwigs like Uruguay, Germany and Belgium got knocked out of the tournament. Here comes the knockout stages where the stakes will be much higher every game. The teams that lose, go home. It is as simple as that. One of the biggest matches in this round is of Argentina taking on Australia. Lionel Messi's team started off the tournament with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. It seemed all was done and dusted as far as Messi's dream of winning the World Cup was concerned. However, it was not to be. Argentina won both their next matches against Poland and Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16.

They are up against a spirited Australia, who have pulled off some surprises as well. After being thrashed by France 4-1, they showed remarkable nerves to win the next two matches against Tunisia and Denmark to qualify for the next round. The Aussies would be quite chuffed about the fact that they play against Messi's team. They would want to take some inspiration from the Saudi Arabia outfit to produce a shock result in that match.

Messi's Argentina, on the other hand, should look to play one game at a time. They are four matches away from a World Cup win. But taking one game at a time should really be there focus.

Here's all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Australia will be played as per Indian time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Australia will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Australia will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Australia will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs Australia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.