Liverpool

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Month for September

Image Credits: Reuters

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for September.

This is the second month Klopp has been awarded the prize after also claiming it in August, stated Liverpool FC on their official website.

The Liverpool boss ensured his side maintained their flawless start to the top-flight campaign by presiding over victories against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Sheffield United.

In clinching September's edition, the German saw off competition from Eddie Howe (Bournemouth), Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City).

Klopp has now won the Premier League Manager of the Month award on five occasions, having also taken it in September 2016, December 2018 and March 2019, in addition to this season's two accolades.

Liverpool won all their matches in September and are currently placed at the top in the Premier League standings with 24 points from eight matches.
 

Tags:
LiverpoolJurgen KloppLiverpool FCPremier Leaguefootball
